Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday rubbished media reports which claimed that UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 would be declared on June 9, Thursday. Reacting to the fake news, the additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said that UP Board result date and time are not officially declared by the department. Shukla added that the board will declare result date and time on the official website— upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date And Time Expected Anytime Soon | LIVE Updates

Well, this is not the first time the Board has cautioned students and parents against fake news. Earlier in May 2022 also, UPMSP had warned students and parents about fake phone calls. For the unversed, class 10, 12 students were receiving fake calls wherein the caller was offering to increase students’ marks if at all needed. Also Read - UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Probable Dates REVEALED. Check Final Scores Soon At upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Scores

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

A Step-by-Step Guide To Check UP Board Result 2022

Visit the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/

Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, school code

Click on submit

Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Of the total 51,92,689 students registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams 47,75,749 have appeared in the exams. Also Read - UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Results Soon, Official Shares Important Details