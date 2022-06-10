UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Though nothing has been confirmed yet, speculations are rife that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may release UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 by June 15. This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams. Once released, the UP Board class 10th and 12th students can check their high school and intermediate scores on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest information about UPMSP Class 10th, 12th UP result date, time, direct link, pass percentage, toppers list and more.Also Read - RBSE Class 10 Result: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Result Likely Tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details