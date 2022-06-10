UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Though nothing has been confirmed yet, speculations are rife that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may release UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 by June 15. This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams. Once released, the UP Board class 10th and 12th students can check their high school and intermediate scores on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest information about UPMSP Class 10th, 12th UP result date, time, direct link, pass percentage, toppers list and more.Also Read - RBSE Class 10 Result: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Result Likely Tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details

Live Updates

  • 8:16 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP officials are yet to make an announcement regarding result date and time. As per the latest reports, the UP Board Result 2022 is expected to be released next week on June 15, 2022.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Step-by-Step Guide To Check UP Board Result 2022

    Visit the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/
    Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’
    Enter your roll number, school code
    Click on submit
    Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen
    Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

  • 7:56 AM IST


    UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Scores

    upmsp.edu.in
    upresults.nic.in
    upmspresults.up.nic.in

  • 7:55 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Earlier in May 2022 also, UPMSP had warned students and parents about fake phone calls. For the unversed, class 10, 12 students were receiving fake calls wherein the caller was offering to increase students’ marks if at all needed.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Reacting to a fake news which had claimed that UPMSP class 10th, 12th results will be declared by June 10, the additional chief secretary of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said that UP Board result date and time are not officially declared by the department. Shukla added that the board will declare result date and time on the official website— upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.