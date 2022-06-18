UP Board Result 2022 10th 12th LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will finally declare the UP board class 10, 12 results 2022 on Saturday, June 18. Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Board made the announcement that the class 10 results will be out at 2 PM, and the class 12 results will be declared at 4 PM. Once declared, students can check the UPMSP board result 2022 on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Stay here for the latest updates on UP Board result 2022, toppers list, marksheet etc.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022: Himanshu Shekhar Secures Top Rank. Check Full Toppers List

  • 7:23 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: This year, the UPMSP conducted the UP board exam 2022 with 30% reduced syllabus for both classes. However, a few questions were asked from the deleted portion, for which students will be awarded bonus marks.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

    Log on to the UP Board website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
    Go to the homepage and click on “UP Board 12th Result 2022″ or UP Board 10th Result 2022”
    Enter your roll number and click on submit
    Your UP Board Result 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th will be displayed
    Check your scorecards quickly and save them for the future.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: List of Websites to Check Score
    upresults.nic.in
    upmsp.edu.in
    results.upmsp.edu.in