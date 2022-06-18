UP Board 10th Result 2022  LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will finally declare the UP board class 10 on Saturday, June 18. Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Board made the announcement that the class 10 results will be out at 2 PM, and the class 12 results will be declared at 4 PM. Once declared, students can check the UPMSP board result 2022 on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Stay here for the latest updates on UP Board result 2022, toppers list, marksheet etc.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022: Himanshu Shekhar Secures Top Rank. Check Full Toppers List

Live Updates

  • 10:29 AM IST

  • 10:23 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Check UP Board Class 10 result via DigiLocker

    Visit digilocker.gov.in.
    Students may sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.
    Sign in to your DigiLocker account.
    To obtain your 10th Class Mark Sheet, go to SSC Mark Sheet.
    Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School Examination.
    The UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
    Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates can download the UPMSP 10th results using seven digit roll number.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Last year, the overall pass percentage in the UP Board High School, Class 10 exam stood at 99.53 per cent.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: Last year, the overall pass percentage in the UP Board intermediate, 12th exam was 97.88 per cent.

  • 9:13 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check UP Results on Phone

    The process to check UP board 10th, 12 results 2022 on mobile phone/smartphone is very easy and convenient. Students would need their examination registration number to check their UP Board result.

    – Type the result website url, upresults.nic.in, in your mobile phone browser.
    – Click on the result link for UP Intermediate Exam Result 2022
    – In the next page, enter your UP Board 10th /12th exam roll number carefully.
    – Click on submit and check your UP Board results from next page

  • 7:23 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: This year, the UPMSP conducted the UP board exam 2022 with 30% reduced syllabus for both classes. However, a few questions were asked from the deleted portion, for which students will be awarded bonus marks.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

    Log on to the UP Board website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
    Go to the homepage and click on “UP Board 12th Result 2022″ or UP Board 10th Result 2022”
    Enter your roll number and click on submit
    Your UP Board Result 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th will be displayed
    Check your scorecards quickly and save them for the future.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 LIVE: List of Websites to Check Score
    upresults.nic.in
    upmsp.edu.in
    results.upmsp.edu.in