UP Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will finally declare the UP board class 10 on Saturday, June 18. Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Board made the announcement that the class 10 results will be out at 2 PM, and the class 12 results will be declared at 4 PM. Once declared, students can check the UPMSP board result 2022 on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Stay here for the latest updates on UP Board result 2022, toppers list, marksheet etc.Also Read - WBJEE Result 2022: Himanshu Shekhar Secures Top Rank. Check Full Toppers List