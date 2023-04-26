Home

Education

UP Board Result 2023: 50-Year-Old Murder Convict Tops Exam With 83% Among Other Jail Inmates

Inmates of 25 prisons in Uttar Pradesh, including central jails in Naini, and Bareilly, have excelled in the Board examination. They recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.16 per cent in Class 10 and 69.23 per cent in Class 12.

Bareilly: Fifty-year-old Onkar Singh, who is lodged in Bareilly jail after his conviction in a murder case, has topped among jail inmates in UP Board examinations which was announced on Tuesday, April 25. He secured 83.3 per cent marks in Class 10 and has desired to study further.

Among women inmates, Naima, 40, topped the Class 10 examination with 72.6 per cent. She has been convicted for the murder of her sister-in-law and has been lodged in Rampur jail since 2016.

Another convict in dowry death case Chhote Lal, 35, topped Class 12 examination with 61.1 per cent marks. He has been convicted in a dowry case.

Almost all the inmates, who appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, have cleared the test.

Out of 62 inmates who appeared for Class 10 examination, 59 were successful, taking the pass percentage to 95.16. Similarly, out of 65 inmates, 45 cleared the Class 12 examination.

A jail officer posted in the headquarters said that the inmates defied all odds and set an example for others.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the Intermediate or class 12th result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. The UP Board class 10th and 12th results are available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP Results 2023 for Class 12: How to check Visit the official site of UP Results at upresults.nic.in.

Click on UPMSP Results 2023 for Class 12 link available on the home page.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. A total of 25,71,002 students appeared for UP Board class 12th exam including 24,11,402 regular and 1,59,600 private appeared. A total of 19,41,717 students passed the exam including 17,98,942 regular and 1,42,775 private. Shubh Chhapra of Mahoba topped the Intermediated exam this year with a score of 97.80%. Second place was secured by Pilinhit’s Saurabh Gangwar and Etawah district’s Anamika. Priyanka Upadhayay, Kushi, and Supriya tied for third place.

