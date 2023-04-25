Home

Education

UP Board Result 2023 DECLARED: Shubh Chapra Tops Class 12 Exam; Check Toppers List For Arts, Commerce & Science

UP Board Result 2023 DECLARED: Shubh Chapra Tops Class 12 Exam; Check Toppers List For Arts, Commerce & Science

The UP Board Topper List for the Class 12 (Arts, Science, and Commerce) stream will provide details of the top three students with the highest percentage mark, merit list, or rank in each district.

UP Board Result 2023 DECLARED: Check UPMSP Class 12 Toppers List For Arts, Commerce & Science

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has declared the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination results. The High School and Intermediate result was announced at 1:30 pm on the official websites of the UP board — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. . Along with announcing the results, the board has also released the class 12 toppers list.

The pass rate for this year has been recorded at 75.52 per cent, which is lesser when compared to prior years. In 2021, which was the Covid year, students had a passing rate of 97.88 per cent, whereas, in 2022, the UP board’s class 12 pass percentage was 85.33 per cent.

You may like to read

DOWNLOAD UP BOARD CLASS 12 TOPPERS LIST PDF

UP Board Result 2023 – How to check UP board 10th 12th Result

Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination A new page will open, enter your UP Board roll number Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future references. UPMSP Class 12 Toppers List For Arts, Commerce & Science Shubh Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari, Mahoba district scored 489 out of 500 Saurabh Gangwar of SVM IC Bisalpur, Pilibhit scored 486 out of 500 Anamika of CH S Singh IC, Jaswant Nagar, Etawah scored 486 out of 500 Priyanshu Upadhyay Khushi Supriya It is noteworthy that during the previous few years, girls have outperformed boys in the results for both classes 10 and 12. This year, girls passed the class 12 exam at a rate of up to 83 per cent, while boys scored a pass percentage of 69.34 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.