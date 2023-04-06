Home

Education

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Release Date And Time: This year, over 31 lakhs matric Class 10 students are waiting for the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board 10th results 2023.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Release Date And Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2023 anytime soon, on the official website – upmsp.edu.in. This year, over 31 lakhs matric Class 10 students are waiting for the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board 10th results 2023. Students will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th result.

The UP board’s pass percentage has gradually improved over the years and is expected to surpass 90% this year. The UP board recorded an overall passing percentage of 88.18% for Class 10 last year. The passing percentage for boys was 85.25 %, while it was 91.69 % for girls.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

Year Overall Pass percentage(Class 10) Overall Pass percentage(Class12) 2022 80.18 per cent 2021 99.53 97.88 2020 83.31 74 2019 80.07 70.06 2018 75.16 72.43

Uttar Pradesh Board Matric result: Check Overall Pass Percentage of Previous 5 Years

UPMSP 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

The passing percentage for UP Board Class 10 in 2022 was 80.18 per cent, a significant decrease from the 2021 result. The pass percentage for girls was 91.69 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 85.25 %.

UPMSP 10th Result 2021 – Overall Pass Percentage

In 2021, the pass percentage was 99.53 per cent. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, UP board exams were not held in 2021, and students were evaluated using a different marking scheme. Class 10 students’ scores were calculated using their Class 9 (50%) and pre-board examination results. (50%). The 2021 pass percentage was nearly 16 per cent higher than the previous year’s 83.31 per cent.

UPMSP 10th Result 2020 – Overall Pass Percentage

In 2020, 83.31 percent of students passed the class 10 exam. Meanwhile, 74.63 per cent class 12 students have passed in 2020. As per media reports, 87.29 per cent girls have passed as opposed to 79.78 per cent boys.

UPMSP 10th Result 2019– Overall Pass Percentage

In 2019, a total of 80.07 per cent of students cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

UPMSP 10th Result 2018– Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for the UP board Matric exam was 75.16 percent. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 72.43 per cent. Inorder to pass the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, a registered students needs to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects as well. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPMSP upmsp.edu.in, for the latest update.

