UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Shortly, Know Steps To Check Online Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will set to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will set to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after 1:30 pm.

58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations this year, comprising 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.

UP 10th, 12th results 2023: How to check marks

Go to upresults.nic.in Open Class 10/ class 12 result link Enter your roll number. Submit and view result. The candidates must note that they will not receive physical copies of their marks sheets today. These documents will be distributed by schools later. UPMSP will announce date and timeline for activities related to UP board 10th, 12th compartment exam today, along with main exam results.

