  • UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result Today at upresults.nic.in; How To Download Marksheet
UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result Today at upresults.nic.in; How To Download Marksheet

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be declared today at the official website-- upresults.nic.in. Check this space for latest updates on UP Board Results, direct link, passing criteria, pass percentage, toppers list and others updates.

Published: April 25, 2023 7:00 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

UP Board Result 2023: To check their score, the students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details on the website.
  • 7:04 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 kab aayega

    UP Board Result 2023 releasing today! The official notice has confirmed that UP Board Class 10, 12 Result will be released today at 1:30 pm. The result for both intermediate and high school/ matric will be released simultaneously at 1:30 pm. The timing, please note, may change. Keep checking this page for latest update.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result

    -Go to the official website upresults.nic.in

    -On the home page link for U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination and U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2023 Results would be activated

    -Click on the link

    -A new window would open

    -Enter your Class 12 or Class 10 roll number and submit

    -Your board result would be visible on the screen

UPMSP UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board Results 2023 for class 10 and 12 today  i.e. on 25 April at 1:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, and 12 board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. The Class 10, and 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12.

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result

