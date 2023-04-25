live
UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result Today at upresults.nic.in; How To Download Marksheet
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be declared today at the official website-- upresults.nic.in. Check this space for latest updates on UP Board Results, direct link, passing criteria, pass percentage, toppers list and others updates.
UPMSP UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board Results 2023 for class 10 and 12 today i.e. on 25 April at 1:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, and 12 board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. The Class 10, and 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12.
UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result
