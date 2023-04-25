UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result Today at upresults.nic.in; How To Download Marksheet

UPMSP UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board Results 2023 for class 10 and 12 today i.e. on 25 April at 1:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, and 12 board examinations can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. The Class 10, and 12 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10 and February 16 to March 4 for Class 12.

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result