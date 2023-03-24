Home

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Announcement Likely in April; Check Details on Evaluation

UP Board Result 2023 Latest Update: The UPMSP started the evaluation process on March 18, 2023, for classes 10 and 12.

The UPMSP said that the evaluation process for the UP board exam is underway for both classes. The evaluation process will end on April 1.

UP Board Result 2023: As lakhs of students are waiting for their results, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, is likely to release the UP Board Class 10th and 12th results in April 2023. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check the UP Board 2023 results on the official website – upmsp.edu. However, the UPMSP has not announced any official release date for the UP Board 2023 result.

UP Board Exams 2023: Important Details

UP Board 10th exams 2023 were conducted from 16 February to 3 March.

UP Board Class 12 exams were held from 16 February to 4 March 2023.

The UPMSP started the evaluation process on March 18, 2023, for classes 10 and 12. The UPMSP has appointed over 1,43,933 examiners for the evaluation process. As per the latest data, over 3.19 crore exam papers will be checked by the evaluation team out of which 1,67,20,732 answer sheets have been checked till March 23, 2023.

UP Board Results 2023: How to Check Score

Log in to the official website – upmsp.edu.

Click on the UP Board Results section on the homepage.

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.

Enter your registered login details in the provided space and tap on submit.

UP Board result will display on your screen.

Check your marks and download them from the website.

