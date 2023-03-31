UP Board Result 2023: Students From Class 1 To 8 To Be Promoted Without Exams; Deets Here

Home

As per the order, the promotion of any student from Class 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23 will not be stopped in all council and recognised schools run under the council.

Exam Results 2023: All Uttar Pradesh government school students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class without exams. A notification in this regard has been issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, UP Basic Education Council which said that all these students studying in the schools under the Basic Education Council, will be promoted to the next class without examinations.

The notification is issued every year as there is a provision to promote children from Class one to eight to the next class under the Right to Education Act. They cannot fail under any circumstances.

Instructions have also been given to distribute report cards of students on the basis of annual examination. Director general, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The state government has no retention policy. According to this, no child will fail. This order is in accordance with the same RTE Act.”

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Updates

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023 on the official website. The evaluation process of the answer sheets is likely to be completed by April 1, following which the UPMSP will declare the UP Board exam results 2023. A total of 58,85,745 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 conducted between February 16 and March 4, 2023.

The board will announce the UP Board result 2023 date and time soon either on the official website or Twitter handle. Students who took the UP Board exams can check and download their result through the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.