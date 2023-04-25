Home

UP Board Result 2023 Toppers List: Priyanshi Soni Tops With 98.44 Per cent Marks | Full List Inside

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2023 results have been announced today.

UP Board Result 2023 Toppers List: UPMSP Announces Class 10 Results at results.upmsp.edu.in

A total of 27,69,258 students appeared for the class 12 exam this year whereas in 2022, 22.37 lakh students appeared for the exam. The students can now check their results at upmsp.edu.in or at upresults.nic.in by entering their asked details like name and roll number.

A total of 27,69,258 students appeared for the class 12 exam this year whereas in 2022, 22.37 lakh students appeared for the exam. The students can now check their results at upmsp.edu.in or at upresults.nic.in by entering their asked details like name and roll number.

Mahoba’s Shubh Chhapra has topped in Intermediate or Class 12 final exam with 97.80 per cent marks.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 Result Annouced: Topper List

Sitapur student Priyanshi Soni has topped the Class 10 final exam with 98.44 per cent marks.

UP board 12th results 2023: Girls outshine boys

Like Class 10, Girls have outperformed boys in Class 12 as well. Boys appeared: 14,07,572

Girls appeared: 11,63,430

Boys pass: 9,76,059

Girls pass: 9,65,658

Boys’ pass percentage: 69.34 per cent.

Girls’ pass percentage: 83 per cent.

UP Board Result 2023 List of Websites

The candidates can now check the via the following official website:



upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP 10th result 2023: How to check marks

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can dowload the results:

Go to upresults.nic.in

Open High School (Class 10) result link

Enter your roll number.

Submit and view result

