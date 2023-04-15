Home

Education

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Likely To Be Declared On April 27 At upresults.nic.in

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Likely To Be Declared On April 27 At upresults.nic.in

UP Board Results 2023: UP Board 10th Result 2023 and UP Board 12th Result 2023 is expected to be declared by April 27.

UP Board Results 2023: The evaluation work of answer sheets was completed on March 31 and currently, tabulation of marks is underway.

UP Board Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce UP Board 10th Result 2023 and UP Board 12th Result 2023 on April 27. UPMSP will announce the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) results on results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Results 2023: How to download marksheet

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at results.upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and ,

and , On the homepage, click on the board exam result link – UP Board Class 10th Result/ UP Board Class 12th Result

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UP Board 10th and 12th Result: Websites to check results

UP Board 10th and 12th Result Date and Time

The UPMSP may announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results on April 27 (Thursday). However, no official confirmation on UP Board 10th Result/UP Board 12th Result 2023 date and time has been made.

You may like to read

About UP Board Results 2023

This time, over 58.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2023. The evaluation process was scheduled to conclude on April 1, 2023. The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. While another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers.

Check out this space for the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh 10th, and 12th Results, release date, mark sheet, and passing marks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.