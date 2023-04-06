Home

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in | Latest Updates Here

UPMSP Board Result 2023: Details On Class 10, 12 Result Date.

UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) students are eagerly waiting for UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 as the registration process for the several competitive examinations has begun. This year, over 58.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2023. As soon as the result is announced by the Board, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

According to the latest update, UPMSP is expected to declare the UP Board result in April. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding UP Class 10, 12 result date and time. In order to pass the UP Board exam, a registered student needs to score at least 33 % marks. The UP compartment exams will be held for students who will fail one or more subjects.

The evaluation of the board exam copy was finished by UPMSP on April 1. Over 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated 3.19 crore UP Board exam answer sheets. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check the UPMSP mark sheet.

UP Board Exam 2023: Know How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Scorecard 2023?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.

Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.

The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

With no official update as to when the UPMSP will declare the Class 12 board exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the inter and matric result date sheet soon on the website. “UP board result 2023 Class 12 kab aayega”, worried students are asking on several social media platforms.

Official Websites Required to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023?

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in.

How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result via SMS?

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type a message in this format: For 10th: UP10<space>Roll_Number For 12th: UP12<space>Roll_Number

Now, Send the message to 56263.

The result will be received as an SMS on the same mobile number.

Login Credentials Required to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Roll number

School Code

This year, the UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted from February 16 to March 3. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 16 till March 4. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023 – Highlights

Name of the Event Check Important Dates UP Board Class 10 exams February 16 to March 3, 2023 UP Board Class 12 exams February 16 to March 4, 2023 UP board result 2023 to be announced soon Official Website to Check UP board result 2023 upmsp.edu.in UP board compartment examination to be announced soon Scrutiny date to be announced soon UP board compartment examination result to be announced soon

