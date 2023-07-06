Home

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results Today at upmsp.edu.in; How to Check

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 Date: Once declared, candidates can download the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Results 2023: The evaluation work of answer sheets was completed on March 31 and currently, tabulation of marks is underway.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Result 2023 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) scrutiny results 2023 anytime soon, on the official website – . Students will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th/12th Scrutiny Result. Once declared, candidates can download the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 by visiting the official website at .

Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad took to Twitter and wrote, “The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023.” The result of the scrutiny of the answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be announced by all the five regional offices of the Board of Secondary Education on July 6,” UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla said.

Nearly, 24, 557 students have applied for the re-evaluation of their answer sheet. This year, the scrutiny process was held from April 26 to May 19, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scrutiny results can apply for a re-scrutiny process. The last date for submitting the UPMSP re-scrutiny application form is July 15, 2023. Check step by step guide to download the result and scorecard.

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: Know How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Scorecard 2023?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at , , . On the homepage, click on the board exam result link. Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option. The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Official Websites Required to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023?





.

This year, the UP Board Class 10 exam 2023 was conducted from February 16 to March 3. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 16 till March 4. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.

