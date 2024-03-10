Home

UP Board High School Result 2024 Date: UPMSP Class 10th Result Soon at upmsp.edu.in; How to Check

UP Board Result 2024 will be announced soon at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can check the UPMSP Class 10th Result 2024 tentative date and time here.

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has successfully concluded the UP Board High School or UP Board Class 10th Exam on March 9, 2024. Now the Uttar Pradesh board exams have concluded, the board officials can announce the UPMSP UP Board Class 10th Result anytime soon. The UP Board exam evaluation procedure of high schools will commence from March 16 to March 31. Meanwhile, the evaluation work will be postponed from March 24 to 26 because of the Holika festival.

UP Board High School Statistics 2024

Speaking of the UP Board Exam statistics, a total of 55,25,308 candidates have registered for the year 2024, 29,47,311 in the high school examination. Nearly 94,802 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.76 crore answer sheets of the high school examination. A total of 131 evaluation centers have been set up for the evaluation of high school answer sheets.

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 22 to March 9; students will be able to access their UP Board Class 10th High School result 2024 with the help of their roll number and school code. Along with the UPMSP UP Board Class 10th High School result 2024, the board officials will announce the pass percentage, topper list, and other important details related to the examination at https://upmsp.edu.in/.

UP Board High School Result 2024 Date: UPMSP Class 10th Result Date And Time

UP Board High School Exam Date: February 22 to March 09, 2024

UP Board High School Result 2024 Date: April 2024, First Week(Tentative)

UP Board High School Result Website: https://upmsp.edu.in/.

UP Board High School Answer Key Evaluation Dates: March 16 to March 31, 2024

UP Board High School Result Direct Link: HERE (to be active soon)

UP Board High School Result 2024 Date: How to Download UPMSP Class 10th Result

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at www.upmsp.edu.in or www.upresults.nic.in.

Locate the Result Section: Look for the section on the website that specifically mentions results. Or look for the link that reads,” UP Board 10th result 2024 .”

.” Enter Details: Click on the link provided for the Class 10th Result and enter the required details.

Submit and View Result: After entering the necessary information, submit it. Your UP Board High School Result for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download or Print: Once the result is displayed, you can download it by clicking on the download option if available. Alternatively, you can take a printout for future reference.

Going by the reports, the board is likely to announce the UP Board Class 10th Result by the first week of April 2024; however, it is tentative. The results can be checked online via upresults.nic.in; upmsp.edu.in; and results.upmsp.edu.in. For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

