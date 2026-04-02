Home

Education

UP Board Result 2026 big update: Over 85% evaluation completed; check last 5 years UPMSP 10th, 12th results date

UP Board Result 2026 big update: Over 85% evaluation completed; check last 5 years’ UPMSP 10th, 12th results date

Has UP Board result delayed? When will answer sheet evaluation be over? Read here.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Download link update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 anytime soon. According to the media reports, over 85 per cent of the evaluation of the UP Board high school and intermediate examination answer sheets has been completed. The UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 and UP Board 12th Result 2026 can be downloaded at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Earlier, the evaluation of the UP Board Answer Sheet was scheduled to be completed by April 1. However, it got delayed. Out of 30 crore answer sheets, nearly 26 crore have been evaluated. This year, nearly 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination.

According to the media reports, UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 are likely to be released in the second or third week of April. However, the board officials have neither confirmed nor released the exact date and time. The UP Board results will be released on the official website(upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in), Digilocker, Umang application, and SMS.

According to an official release, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered this year, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts have been declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive. To strengthen the examination system, the state has appointed 8,033 centre administrators, 8,033 external centre administrators, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads have been formed.

While talking about the UP Board answer sheets evaluation, an evaluation exercise is underway for the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations, with around 1.43 lakh teachers assigned to check nearly 29.6 crore answer sheets. To ensure smooth and timely assessment, the state has set up 261 evaluation centres. For the high school examinations specifically, a total of 84,122 examiners, along with 8,473 deputy chief examiners, have been deployed. These evaluators are responsible for assessing over 1.63 crore answer sheets, highlighting the scale and complexity of the process.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UP Board Result 2026: When were UPMSP Class 10, 12 results announced in the last 5 years?

In 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council declared the class 10 and 12 results on April 25.

In 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council declared the class 10 and 12 results on April 20. The results revealed a 89.55% pass percentage for high school and 82.60 pass percentage for intermediate candidates.Sitapur candidates dominated the state rankings this year in both high school and intermediate exams.

In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council declared the class 10 and 12 results on April 25.

Year Class 10 Result Date Class 12 Result Date 2025 April 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 2024 April 20, 2024 April 20, 2024 2023 April 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 2022 June 18, 2022 June 18, 2022 2021 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2021

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check UPMSP High School, Inter Result?

Visit the official website –https://upmsp.edu.in/ImportantInformationandDownloads.html. Look for the result section.

Click on the result section, and you will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination

A new page will open

Enter your UP Board roll number

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.