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UP Board Result 2026 Date News LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th 12th Results download link likely in April; how to check scores via Digilocker, SMS

UP Board Result 2026 Date News LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th 12th Results download link likely in April; how to check scores via Digilocker, SMS

The UPMSP Inter, Matric Results 2026 will be announced soon. Check the UP Board Result 2026 expected date and time.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 News LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 anytime soon. The The UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 and UP Board 12th Result 2026 can be viewed at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, once the results are announced. The UP Board Class 10th Results 2026 and Class 12th results 2026 can be viewed on the Digilocker, SMS, UMANG and official websites.

The UPMSP Inter, Matric Results 2026 can be viewed by entering the login details such as roll number and school code.

Several media reports allege that UP Board UPMSP Class 10 Result 2026 and UPMSP Class 12 Result 2026 are expected to be released in the last week of April 2026. Meanwhile, the board officials have neither confirmed or released the exact date and time for the declaration of the UP Board Result. Over 52 lakh students have appeared for the UP Board Matric and Inter exams.

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check UPMSP Class 10 Result, Class 12 Result?

Visit the official website –https://upmsp.edu.in/

Click on the result section, and you will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination

A new page will open

Enter your UP Board roll number

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

UP Board Result 2026: Details mentioned in UPMSP Class 10 Result, Class 12 Marksheet?

Name of the candidates

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Marks obtained by the candidate

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