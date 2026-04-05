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UP Board Result 2026 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th results expected at upmsp.edu.in soon; how to check marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
UP Board Result 2026 Expected date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th 12th result 2026 anytime soon. Students can download the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 from the official website. The Uttar Pradesh UP Board Results will be released for over 52 lakhs of students.
Students can access the UPMSP UP Board Matric and Intermediate Results at upmsp.edu.in. Speaking of the exam schedule, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The evaluation of the UP Board Answer Key was scheduled to conclude on April 4. The board is expected to announce the UPMSP Matric and Inter Results soon.
UP Board Result 2026 Date: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results, marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker?
- Visit the official website: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”
- Enter your Roll Number. Click on the Submit button.
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download or take a printout for future use
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026: How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via SMS
Students can also check their Class 10 and 12 results through SMS by following these steps:
- At first, open the SMS application on your mobile phone
- Type the message in this format:
- For Class 10: UP10 Roll Number
- For Class 12: UP12 Roll Number
- Send the message to the given number by the board.
How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker
- Visit the DigiLocker website or app
- Log in using your mobile number or security PIN
- If you don’t have an account, register using your Aadhaar number
- After logging in, go to the marksheet section (HSC/HSSC)
- Select UP Board (High School/Intermediate)
- Enter your roll number and passing year
- Your marksheet will appear on the screen
- Download or save it for future use
Details Mentioned in UP Board Result 2026
Your result will include the following information:
- Class (10th or 12th)
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Mother’s and father’s name
- School/District code
- Group code
- Subject-wise theory marks
- Subject-wise practical marks
- Total marks obtained
- Maximum marks
- Result status/Division
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