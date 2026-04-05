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UP Board Result 2026 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th results expected at upmsp.edu.in soon; how to check marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker

UP Board Result 2026 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th results expected at upmsp.edu.in soon; how to check marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th results expected at upmsp.edu.in soon; how to check marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker

UP Board Result 2026 Expected date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th 12th result 2026 anytime soon. Students can download the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 from the official website. The Uttar Pradesh UP Board Results will be released for over 52 lakhs of students.

Students can access the UPMSP UP Board Matric and Intermediate Results at upmsp.edu.in. Speaking of the exam schedule, the UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The evaluation of the UP Board Answer Key was scheduled to conclude on April 4. The board is expected to announce the UPMSP Matric and Inter Results soon.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results, marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker?

Visit the official website: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “UP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your Roll Number. Click on the Submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a printout for future use

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026: How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also check their Class 10 and 12 results through SMS by following these steps:

At first, open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Type the message in this format:

For Class 10: UP10 Roll Number

For Class 12: UP12 Roll Number

Send the message to the given number by the board.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website or app

Log in using your mobile number or security PIN

If you don’t have an account, register using your Aadhaar number

After logging in, go to the marksheet section (HSC/HSSC)

Select UP Board (High School/Intermediate)

Enter your roll number and passing year

Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Download or save it for future use

Details Mentioned in UP Board Result 2026

Your result will include the following information:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Class (10th or 12th)

Student’s name

Roll number

Mother’s and father’s name

School/District code

Group code

Subject-wise theory marks

Subject-wise practical marks

Total marks obtained

Maximum marks

Result status/Division

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