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UP Board Result 2026 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th results likely after April 15; how to check marks at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2026 Date: UPMSP 10th, 12th results likely after April 15; how to check marks at upmsp.edu.in

Students can download the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 from the official website.

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE

UP Board Result 2026 Expected date: The UP Board 10th 12th result 2026 will soon be announced. According to the board officials, UP Board Class 10, 12 results are likely to be released after April 15. Till now, the board has not released any date and time for the declaration of the UP Board result. Students can download the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 from the official website. The Uttar Pradesh UP Board Results will be released for over 52 lakhs of students. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the UP Board examination.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results, marks via SMS, official website, Digilocker?

Visit the official website –https://upmsp.edu.in/ImportantInformationandDownloads.html. Look for the result section.

Click on the result section, and you will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination

A new page will open

Enter your UP Board roll number

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

According to an official release, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered this year, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Of these, 18 districts have been declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive. The state has appointed 8,033 centre administrators, 8,033 external centre administrators, 8,033 static magistrates, 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads have been formed.

The UP Board results will be released on the official website(upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in), Digilocker, Umang application, and SMS.

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