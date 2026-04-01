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UP Board Result 2026 in Mid-April? UPMSP 10th, 12th Evaluation to complete by April 4; How to download Matric, Inter marks at upresults.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2026 in Mid-April? UPMSP 10th, 12th Evaluation to complete by April 4; How to download Matric, Inter marks at upresults.upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board results will be released on the official website, Digilocker, Umang application, and SMS.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Date and Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 download link soon. The upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in will host the UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 and UP Board 12th Result 2026. It is to be noted that the evaluation procedure for both the High School and Intermediate Examinations 2026 has been extended. At present, the evaluation of answer sheets commenced on March 18, 2026. It was scheduled to conclude by April 1, 2026.

Several media reports claim that UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 are expected to be announced in the second or third week of April. The UP Board UPMSP Class 10 Result 2026 and UPMSP Class 12 Result 2026 can be checked on the board’s official website. However, the board officials have neither confirmed nor released the exact date and time for the declaration of the UP Board Result. The UP Board results will be released on the official website, Digilocker, Umang application, and SMS.

It is reported that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) has asked to submit the award lists to regional offices by April 5, 2026.

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check UPMSP High School, Inter Result?

Visit the official website –https://upmsp.edu.in/ImportantInformationandDownloads.html. Look for the result section.

Click on the result section, and you will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination

A new page will open

Enter your UP Board roll number

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

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