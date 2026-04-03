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UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results likely in last week of April; answer sheet evaluation ends tomorrow, how to check scores at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results likely in last week of April; answer sheet evaluation ends tomorrow, how to check scores at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2026 will be announced soon. Check UPMSP 10th, 12th results download link update here.

up board exam 2026

UP Board Result 2026 date and time: UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th result 2026 will be declared anytime soon. Over 52 lakhs of students are waiting for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results. The UPMSP UP Board Matric and Intermediate Results will be announced soon. The UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th Result download link can be accessed at upmsp.edu.in. This year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to conclude the UP Board answer sheet evaluation process on April 4. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. After the evaluation of the UP Board Answer Key, the board will announce the UPMSP Matric and Inter Results.

How to check UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026?

Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upmsp.edu.in Find UPMSP UP Board Result link: Click on the ‘exam result’ section, and you will be directed to a new webpage. Click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination. A new page will open Enter credentials at the UPMSP UP Board Result link page: Enter your UP Board roll number Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026: Official websites to check

The UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 and UP Board 12th Result 2026 can be downloaded at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

According to an official release, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are registered this year, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools.

Along with the results, the UP Board will announce the UPMSP UP Board 10th Topper list 2026 and UP Board 12th Topper list. Students can access their UP Board Result 2026 not only on the official website but also through SMS and DigiLocker. To get UP Board results via SMS, students need to type the required format (as prescribed by UPMSP) and send it to the official number; the result will be delivered directly to their mobile phone. Alternatively, results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can log in using their registered mobile number and access their digital marksheet and certificate securely.

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