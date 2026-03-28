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UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP 10th, 12th results before April 20? Evaluation underway; Steps to check Matric, Inter marks online, DigiLocker

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP 10th, 12th results before April 20? Evaluation underway; Steps to check Matric, Inter marks online, DigiLocker

The UP Board Result date and time will be announced soon. Check steps to access the UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2026 here.

Board Result

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date Time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) is all set to declare the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 soon. Students can check the UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 and UP Board 12th Result 2026 at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. According to the media reports, UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 are likely to be released in the second or third week of April. Several media reports indicate that UP Board UPMSP Class 10 Result 2026 and UPMSP Class 12 Result 2026 are expected to be released on April 20. However, the board officials have neither confirmed or released the exact date and time for the declaration of the UP Board Result. The UP Board results will be released on the official website, Digilocker, Umang application, and SMS.

Has UPMSP announced the UP Board Result date and time?

At present, UPMSP has not announced the UP Board Result date and time. According to the Amar Ujala report, more than 50 per cent of the evaluation of UP Board exam papers has been completed. The evaluation process is stated to have commenced on March 18. It will continue until April 4, 2026. As per the reports, 191,660 high school and 178,150 intermediate exam copies have been evaluated. The remaining evaluation work is scheduled to be finished in eight days.

UP Board Results can be accessed from the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check UPMSP High School, Inter Result?

Visit the official website –https://upmsp.edu.in/ImportantInformationandDownloads.html. Look for the result section.

Click on the result section, and you will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination

A new page will open

Enter your UP Board roll number

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

UP Board Result 2026: Details mentioned in UPMSP High School, Inter Marksheet

Name of the student

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Roll number of the student

Pass/Fail Status

Overall marks of the student

Subject-wise marks

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP High School, Inter Marksheet via digilocker?

Open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. You can also go to the website digilocker.gov.in.

Select “UPMSP Board.”

Select “UPMSP Board.” Click on the link that reads, “Download U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination.”

Enter the login details such as Aadhaar card number.

The UP 10th and 12th Result 2026 will appear on your screen.

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