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UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP official website, results.upmsp.edu.in crashes; check Matric, High school marks at Digilocker

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP official website, results.upmsp.edu.in crashes; check Matric, High school marks at Digilocker

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Official website results.upmsp.edu.in crashes; check Matric, High school marks at Digilocker

UPMSP Official website crashes

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10th and 12th results on April 23, i.e., Thursday. The students have been actively searching for the website, results.upmsp.edu.in, to check their scorecards. As a result, the official website has crashed. This has happened due to an immediate increase in the traffic on the website.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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