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UP Board Result Date 2026 Announced: UMPSP 10th, 12th Result on April 23 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result Date 2026 Announced: UMPSP 10th, 12th Result on April 23 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Result 2026 tomorrow, April 23, 2026. Students can access the UP Board Class 10th Result downl

UP Board Result Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Result 2026 tomorrow, April 23, 2026. Students can access the UP Board Class 10th Result download link and UP Board Class 12th Result download link at 4 PM at upmsp.edu.in.

Over 52 lakhs students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh UP Board exams. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) is responsible for conducting the UP Board examination. Students can download the UP Board Class 10th Result and UP Board Class 12th Result at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result Date 2026: Has UMPSP 10th, 12th Result date confirmed?

In a notice published on X, the board stated, “The general public is hereby informed that the examination results for the High School and Intermediate Examination of the year 2026 will be declared on April 23, 2026, at 04:00 PM from the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Headquarters, Prayagraj. The examination results can be viewed on the Board’s official website www.upmsp.edu.in and the DigiLocker website https://results.digilocker.gov.in/.”

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