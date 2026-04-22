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UP Board Result Date 2026 News LIVE: UMPSP 10th, 12th Result download link anytime soon at upmsp.edu.in; pass percentage, subject-wise marks

UP Board Result Date 2026 News LIVE: UMPSP 10th, 12th Result download link anytime soon at upmsp.edu.in; pass percentage, subject-wise marks

UP Board Result 2026: The UP Board Class 10th Result download link and UP Board Class 12th Result download link will be announced at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result Date 2026 News LIVE: UMPSP 10th, 12th Result download link anytime soon at upmsp.edu.in; pass percentage, subject-wise marks

UP Board Result Date 2026: The UP Board Result 2026 will soon be announced on its official website. At present, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 has not been released. Over 52 lakhs students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh UP Board exams. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) is responsible for conducting the UP Board examination. Students can access the UP Board Class 10th Result download link and UP Board Class 12th Result download link at upmsp.edu.in.

To access the UP Board Result 2026, a student must enter his/her roll number and school code. The UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 can be viewed and accessed at Digilocker, SMS, and official websites.

This year, the Board conducted the UP Board Class 10th Matric examination from February 18 to March 12. Meanwhile, the Class 12th Intermediate examination was held between February 18 to March 24. This year, a total of 5337778 students have appeared for the UP Board examination.

The UP Board 10th, 12th Result can be accessed at upresults.nic.in results.upmsp.edu.in, upmsp.edu.in, Umang App, and DigiLocker.

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UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad(UPMSP) at upmsp.edu.in.

Look for the result link. Or click on the link that reads, “Download UP Board 10th, 12th Result.”

Enter the login details.

Your UPMSP UP Board Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UP Board results.

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