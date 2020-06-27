UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board will announce the results of class 10th and 12th Board exams at 12:30 PM today. Once released, students can check their results on a number of websites, including upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Also Read - UP Board Class 10th Result to be Declared at 12:30 PM Today- Here's How to Check

The UP Board Results 2020, notably, will also have a number of ‘firsts’. For one, the results will be announced from state capital Lucknow, instead of Prayagraj, where the board’s head office is based. Also, for class 12 students, there will be a provision of ‘compartment exams’. Also Read - UP Board Result 2020 at 12:30 PM Today: e-Marksheets, Compartment Exams For Class XII - UPMSP to Announce Scores With Many Firsts - Full List Here

Finally, the board, for the first-time ever, will release digitally-signed marksheets. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 situation, as well as to put an end to the menace of fake marksheets. Also Read - UPMSP UP Board 10th And 12th Exam 2020: Results to be Announced Online Today on upmsp.edu.in at 12:30 PM

Steps to download UP Board Class 10th, 12th Digital Marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link which says ‘UP Board Marksheet 2020’

Step 3: Next, fill in the required details

Step 4: Check the UP Board Result and download the marksheet

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a copy for future use

The digital marksheets will be made available to class 12 students first as they will next appear for various entrance exams. The physical marksheets, meanwhile, will be made available once the COVID-19 situation normalises.