UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 in the month of June. As per the reports, the UP Board Result 2022 is expected to be released in the second week of June. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the UPMSP officials are yet to finalise on an actual date, however, they have stated that the results can be expected soon.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result Soon At upresults.nic.in | LIVE Updates

Based on media reports and past trends, the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 date is likely to be June 10, 2022. Soon after the formal announcement of the UPMSP Result 2022, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. upresults.nic.in. Also Read - UP Board Result 2022 Expected Soon. Update On When And Where To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results HERE

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the results:

Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, school code and click on submit

Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

UP Board Result 2022 Kab Aayega: Key Details

UPMSP conducted the UP Board 2022 Exams in the months of March and April.

UP Board 10th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 24, to April 12, 2022

UP Board 12th exams were conducted from March 24 to April 12, 2022.

An official from the UP board earlier told Careers360 that the UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 will be declared by the second week of June. “The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time,” he said. Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to Declare Class 10, 12 Results on Same Day. Updates About Exact Date And Time Here