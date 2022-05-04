UP Board Exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to give extra marks as bonus to students who have recently appeared in high school and intermediate examinations 2022. The decision has been taken in the wake of errors in questions that were asked in the exams from the 30 per cent syllabus which was scrapped this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, papers that were distributed among high school and intermediate students had questions from the curtailed portion of the syllabus.Also Read - UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 Begins Tomorrow | Check Details Here

Let’s understand the UPMSP’s latest direction with examples. Intermediate students who got history question papers with code 321EP might get 44 marks out of 100 as grace. This means that if a candidate has left the answer sheet blank, there are chances that he/she will not fail in the subject. For the unversed, a student has to obtain 33 marks of the total marks to pass in a particular subject. Also Read - UP Board Exams Latest Update: UPMSP to Hold Class 12 English Exam on April 13 After Paper Leak | Details Here

Intermediate Students to Get Marks as Bonus

Similarly, intermediate civics students who were given question paper with code 323FD, will get 34 marks. They will also be declared pass even if they have not attempted a single question. Besides, there were some printing mistakes in intermediate Hindi, General Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Maths, Civics, Accounts, Business Studies question papers. Students who appeared in these exams will get marks as bonus. Also Read - UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released; Check Schedule For Classes 10, 12 Here

Speaking to Times of India, a senior Board official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Taking note of the slip-ups, UP Board has instructed chief head examiners and the examiners evaluating the answer-sheets of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2022 to award equal marks to all the examinees for all such questions asked from outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of class 12 and seven core subjects of class 10.”

UP Board Results by May-End

Meanwhile, UP Board is expected to announce the Class 10, 12 results in June. Talking to a leading portal, a board official said that 75 per cent of the copies have been checked so far at 9 centers and results are expected to be declared by the second week of June. On being asked if the results will be announced this month, the official said that there is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May.

Once declared, students can access the UP Board 10th, 12th result on the result website—upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in.

Steps to Check UP Board Results 2022

Visit the official website of the board.

Post this, click on the UP Board Class 10th Result 2022 or UP Board Class 12th Result 2022.

Enter Roll Number, School code and captcha code available on the home screen.

The candidates will then find results on the next page.

The candidates can cross-check each detail available on the same and then apply for rectification if there is any error or discrepancy.

More than 50 lakh students had registered for the 10th, 12th exams this year which were conducted between March 24 to April 13.