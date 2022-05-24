UP Board Results 2022 Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Results 2022 in the first week of June 2022. It was supposed to be declared this week. However, a UP Board official told India Today that the board results will not be out this week but sometime in the first week of June 2022. Over 50 lakh students, who appeared for the UP Board Examination 2022, are eagerly waiting for their results.Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Dates Announced. Check Details

The UP Board official has confirmed to India Today that the UP board results for Classes 10th and 12th will be announced on the same date. However, the fixed date and time have not been decided yet by the authorities. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2022: Class 9, 10 Students To Write Exam on New Patter, Question Paper to be Divided in Two Parts

Last week, one UP Board official had said that the evaluation process for both classes 10th and 12th has been completed and the result date will be announced soon by the authorities. Also Read - UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Likely to Declare UP Board Results For Class 10, 12 in June. Details Here

The UPMSP had last year declared the UP Board Results 2022 on July 31. In Class 12, Arts stream scored the highest pass percentage among the three streams.

UP Board Results 2022: List of websites to Check Score

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Results 2022: How To Check Score