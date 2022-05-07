UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th board results in the month of June. All candidates who are waiting for the UP board result 2022 need to keep a close watch on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in for nay update.Also Read - UP Board 2022 Results BIG News Update: Board Decides On Marks For Wrong Questions

Speaking to Careers360, a UP board official had earlier said that the UPMSP will complete the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 examinations by May 7. He had said that around 75 per cent of the copies have been checked so far at nine centres of the district.

Speaking to India Today, another UP board official said that the UP board results for class 10 and 12 will be declared by May-end or in the first week of June. However, he said the confirmed date and time has not been decided yet.

The students must note that the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on March 24 and were conducted in two shifts – from 8 AM to 11:15 AM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM with Covid guidelines in lace.

This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for the UP Class 10th and 12th board exams.

Once declared, the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Score

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

UP Board Results 2022: Here’s How to Check Score