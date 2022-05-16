UP Board Result 2021-22: UP Board class 10, 12 results are expected to be declared by May-end or the first week of June, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said on Monday. If reports are to be believed, the board has completed the evaluation process and at present students who missed their practicals in the first go are taking those exams.Also Read - UP Board Exams 2022: Class 9, 10 Students To Write Exam on New Patter, Question Paper to be Divided in Two Parts

Meanwhile, UP board has decided to give extra marks as a bonus to students for questions which were out of the syllabus in high school, and intermediate exams. Reports claimed that 12 questions across all subjects for the UP board intermediate exam 2022 were asked from the excluded syllabus for topics. Like Bihar Board, UP board exam results are expected to be announced via press conference. Also Read - UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Likely to Declare UP Board Results For Class 10, 12 in June. Details Here

Steps to Check UP Board Results 2022

Visit the official website of the board.

Post this, click on the UP Board Class 10th Result 2022 or UP Board Class 12th Result 2022.

Enter Roll Number, School code and captcha code available on the home screen.

The candidates will then find results on the next page.

The candidates can cross-check each detail available on the same and then apply for rectification if there is any error or discrepancy.

List of Websites to Check UP Board Class 10, 12 Results

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

This year, more than 50 lakh students had appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams conducted between March 24 to April 13. Also Read - UP Board 2022 Results BIG News Update: Board Decides On Marks For Wrong Questions