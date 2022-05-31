UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results in the month of June. The candidates who have appeared for UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of UP Board Results 2022, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results Big Update: Results To Be Available Via….

According to the most recent information, the evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets from Class 10 and Class 12 examinees from 2022.

This year, the Board instructed the chief head examiners and examiners to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in approximately a dozen topics in Class 12 and seven key courses in Class 10.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official result website – upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link. Fill in the required credentials. Submit the details Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Here are some of the other important details:

UP Board Class 10 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13

Class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13

There were a total of 51,92,689 students that enrolled, but only 47,75,749 of them showed up for the tests.

UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in once they are announced.

