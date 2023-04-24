Home

UP Board Results 2023 LIVE: UPMSP To Release Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Score Card Tomorrow; Check All FAQs

UP Board Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow, April 25, 2023. The results for the UP Board 12th Exams 2023 and UP Board 10th Exams 2023 will be announced at 1:30 PM tomorrow. Once released, it would be made available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP UP Board Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the UP Board Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at 1:30 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2023. Soon after the formal announcement of the UP Board Results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

The declaration of UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results will seal the fate of over 55 lakh students who have appeared for the examination. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be declaring the UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result 2023 tomorrow at 1:30 PM for over 58 lakh students.

UP Board Results 2023: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the UP Board Results 2023:

Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the click for the UP Board Results

Enter your roll number and date of birth to login

Your UP Board Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

UP Board Result 2023 Kab Aayega?

UP Board Result 2023 will be out tomorrow, April 25, 2023. The results for the UP Board 12th Exams 2023 and UP Board 10th Exams 2023 will be announced at 1:30 PM tomorrow. Once released, it would be made available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

What is the UP Board Class 10, 12 passing marks criteria?

According to the Uttar Pradesh board, the students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in one or more exams will be given a chance to appear in compartment exams.

UP Board Result 2023: Where to check scores?

Soon after the formal announcement of UP Board Result 2023, the students will be able to check it on the official websites – upresults.nic.in. The UP Board 10th 12th Result would also be made available for candidates on upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in

Q: How many students appeared in the UP Board exams 2023?

A total of 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the matric exams this year, according to the data released by the state board

Q: When were UP board Class 12 exams conducted?

UP Board class 12 exams were conducted from February 16 till March 4.

