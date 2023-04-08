Top Recommended Stories

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Releases Important Notice, Warns Students Against Falling For Fraudulent Calls to Increase Marks

As soon as the result is announced by the Board, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website: upmsp.edu.in.

Updated: April 8, 2023 5:46 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPMSP Board Result 2023: Details On Class 10, 12 Result Date.

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has warned students and parents to be wary of fraudulent phone calls. Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad took to Twitter to warn students and concerned authorities. Shukla stated that students and their parents may receive phone calls to increase their marks in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Sharing the photo on the micro-blogging site, Dibyakant Shukla wrote, “Beware of phone calls from fraudsters demanding money in the name of increasing marks in board exams. With our vigilance and your co-operation, we will not allow any plan of these chaotic elements to succeed.”

As a result, all examinees and their parents are urged not to respond to phone calls from these thugs, not to believe them, and to report any such calls to the district education inspector. The board also stated that this is being done to harm the UP board’s reputation.

UPMSP students are eagerly waiting for UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 as the registration process for the several competitive examinations has begun. This year, over 58.8 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2023. As soon as the result is announced by the Board, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. Over 1.40 lakh examiners will evaluate 3.19 crore board exam answer sheets at 258 evaluation centres. The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. While another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers.

UP Board Exam 2023: Know How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Scorecard 2023?

  • Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.
  • Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.
  • The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the UPMSP website for the latest updates on the exam.

Published Date: April 8, 2023 5:39 PM IST

Updated Date: April 8, 2023 5:46 PM IST

