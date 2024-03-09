Home

UP Board Results 2024 Date: UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Likely in First Week of April

Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2024 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will conclude the UPMSP Class 10th High School and UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate examination today, March 09, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2024 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will conclude the UPMSP Class 10th High School and UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate examination today, March 09, 2024. Going by the media reports, the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Result is likely to be announced in the first week of April 2024. The Board will commence the work of evaluation of high school and intermediate answer sheets from March 16; while the evaluation work will conclude by March 31. “In view of Holika festival, evaluation work will be postponed from 24-03-2024 to 26-03-2024,” reads the official notice.

As per the Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, a total of 55,25,308 candidates have registered for the year 2024, 29,47,311 in the high school examination and 25,77,997 in the intermediate examination. Meanwhile, 94,802 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.76 crore answer sheets of the high school examination and 52.295 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.25 crore answer sheets of the intermediate examination. Furthermore, a total of 1,47, 097 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of a total of 3.01 crore answer sheets.

