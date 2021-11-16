Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the results of its high school and intermediate improvement examinations on Tuesday. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in.Also Read - UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP New Pattern To Be Applicable For Half-yearly Exam, Check Details Here

According to reports, a total of 36,809 high school students and 37,612 intermediate students have submitted the application form for the UP improvement board exams.

In this improvement examination, more than 33,000 high school students, including 33042 institutional and another 834 private candidates, appeared. While the pass percentage of institutional students was 91.11%, among private candidates it was 76.37%.