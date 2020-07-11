UP Board Syllabus Latest News: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Board is mulling over reduction in syllabus for 2020-21 academic sessions. Dinesh Sharma, UP Deputy Chief Minister has confirmed the same, saying that discussions over reducing the syllabus were underway, as coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has affected the studies. Also Read - 'Not Right to Question Police': Ex-Ally Shiv Sena Backs BJP Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

He said that a final decision will be taken following suggestions from all the concerned sides. If reports are to be believed, a process to determine the same has been undertaken and details on the reduced syllabus will be given in upcoming days.

Similarly, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had stated that the Board of School Education would reduce the syllabus of the students studying in classes IX to XII, in order to reduce mental pressure over children.

Pal said to reduce the syllabus, the state has instructed the Board of School Education to set up a committee by coordinating with the SCERT in Gurugram and to put up the proposal within a week after exploring all possibilities in this regard.

Earlier, the CBSE had slashed its syllabus by 30 per cent for students from Class IX to XII to reduce course load in view of the extraordinary situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The slashing of the syllabus has also sparked a political controversy as the governments of Delhi and West Bengal have questioned the action.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the education board did not give any reason as to why particular topics or chapters were removed, nor did it explain the process by which the course committee, curriculum committee or its governing body arrived at the decision to remove or include them.

He sought to know why chapters on understanding the Partition, democratic rights, food security, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movement, federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism, social movements and regional aspirations, mass media and communication were removed from the social science syllabus.