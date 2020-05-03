Lucknow: Upset over the Uttar Pradesh government orders that evaluation of board exam papers start from May 5, the teachers are likely to approach the high court. Also Read - Result of UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2020 to be Out Soon? Here is an Update

"On one hand, PM has extended the lock down, on the other state government is resuming evaluation work, involving movement of around 1.47 lakh teachers at 275 evaluation centers in state. UP is witnessing continuous rise in Covid cases while the secondary education department, with the deputy CM Dinesh Sharma as its minister, has been pressurizing teachers to begin evaluation. By all measures it is a risk prone exercise and the government is pushing teachers in trouble," India Today quoted general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh (UPMSS) as saying.

This UP teachers' organization wants that they be allowed to check answer sheets at home.

In the meantime, students should keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the same.

The exams were held in March this year, and over three crore answer are to be evaluated. Nearly 56 lakh students had appeared for the exam.