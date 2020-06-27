New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board has announced the results of Class 10 and 12 examinations on Saturday. In a first, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma declared the results at the Lok Bhawan, Lucknow via a video presser. After declaring the Class X and XII results, Sharma announced cash prize awards, laptops for meritorious children. Also Read - UP Board 2020 Results: UPMSP Declares Result of Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Toppers List Here

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the meritorious children will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses", said Sharma.

Later, CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated students. He said,"Despite COVID-19 outbreak, UPMSP conducted exams and declared results on time. I congratulate all the children who passed in Class 10 and 12 board exams. The result of high school has been 83.31% and intermediate result has been 74.63%", news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

Over 56.10 lakh students had registered for the High School (10th) and the Intermediate (12th) examinations conducted by the board, and over 52.57 lakh examinees had appeared in them.

While Riya Jain of Baghpat, Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki bagged the first three spots in the High School examination, Anurag Malik of Baghpat, Pranjal Singh of Allahabad and Utkarsh Shukla of Auraiya are the top three scorers in the Intermediate examinations.

This time the passing percentage among girl students was better than the boys.