UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: The UP Board has declared the results for Class 10 and 12. As per the announcement, over 29,22,055 students have cleared Class 10 and over 25,54,813 students passed. Class 12. As per the announcement, out of the total 29,94,312 students of Class 10, over 29,22,055 students have qualified UP board class 10th result.Also Read - UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2021 Today: UPMSP High School, Inter Results To be Released At upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, on Saturday declared both class 10 and 12 results. For high school students, the pass percentage is at highest-ever as 99.53% have cleared the exam. The link to check the UP high school results will be activated at 5:30 pm. This yar, the results have been declared for over 56 lakh students. Over 29.95 lakh students have registered in class 10 or matric who got their results today. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 by UPMSP to be Declare This Week? Check List of Websites to Know Score

Notably, this is the first time that the UP Board has declared the results without holding any exam at all. This year, a new criterion has been prepared to calculate the marks for class 12 students. As per updates, while 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 results, 10 per cent will be given to class 12 pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11 exam final marks. Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

Apart from the official websites of the UP board result 2021 have also been released on third-party websites like indiaresults.com. Students of class 10th and 12th who have not downloaded their UP Board result 2021 roll number should do so immediately because without roll number, upresults.nic.in 2021 10th result link will not be accessible.

This year 56,03,813 students had registered for Class 10th, 12th board exams in the state, out of which 29,94,312 are 12th students and 26,09,501 are Class 10th students.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the UP High School result 2021 and UP Intermediate result 2021 this year will have no merit lists since the UP board exam was cancelled and students were marked on the basis of evaluation criteria.

List of websites to check score:

upmsp.edu.in upmspresults.up.nic.in upresults.nic.in results.gov.in

UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021: Here’s how to check score