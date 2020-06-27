UP Board Exam Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will, in around 30 minutes, announce the UP Board 10th Result 2020 and UP Board 12th result 2020. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on the board’s official website upmsp.edu.in. Also Read - UP Board Results 2020: How to Download 10th and 12th Digital Marksheets Online at upmsp.edu.in

Alternatively, candidates can also check their results on websites like upresults.nic.in and upmpspresults.up.nic.in. A total of nearly 60 lakh students appeared for the UP Board Exams, which were held in February-March, this year.

Steps to check UP 10th and 12th Board Exam Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link which says ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10’ or ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 12’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check your result, download it and keep a copy for future use.

It is to be noted that a candidate requires a minimum of 35% marks in each subject examination to pass. Also, for the first time, results will be announced from state capital Lucknow, instead of Prayagraj, where the board’s head office is located.

Also, for the first time, the Board will issue digital marksheets to candidates. In another first, class 12 students will be able to appear for compartmental exams. Students who failed in two subjects will appear in this exam.

The board already conducts compartmental exams for class 10 students.