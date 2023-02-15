Home

Education

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2023 From Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines To Follow Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2023 From Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines To Follow Here

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh board examinations will be held in two shifts. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 8:00 AM and 11:15 AM while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

UPMSP 10th, 12th exams from tomorrow; important guidelines

UP Board Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023 from Thursday, February 16, 2023. As per the UPMSP schedule, the Classes 10 and 12 exams 2023 are scheduled to be held from February 16 and will continue till March 4, 2023. The Uttar Pradesh board examinations will be held in two shifts. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 8:00 AM and 11:15 AM while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Students are required to report at the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The UP Class 10 board exam will commence with Hindi and Primary Hindi papers and will conclude with Social Science (Saamaajik Vigyaanan) papers. The Class 12 exam will begin with a Military Science paper in the morning, followed by Hindi and General Hindi in the evening. Students must carry the UP board 10th, 12th admit card 2023 along with school ID proof at the examination centre.

You may like to read

UP Board Exams 2023: Important Guidelines For 10th, 12th Students

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read the question paper. Overwriting and cutting are not permitted; otherwise, no marks will be awarded for that question. Multiple choice questions (MCQs) must be answered on an OMR sheet, while descriptive questions must be answered on a traditional answer sheet. Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. Do not carry electronic items /items that are prohibited in the examination hall. Students should avoid manipulation and fabrication of UP board admit cards. Students can carry only permissible stationery items inside the examination hall. Students will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the completion of the exam.

Students must thoroughly review all of the information printed on their admit card to ensure that it is correct. If there are any mistakes, they must notify the school authorities right away. Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.