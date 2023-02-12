Home

Education

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Exams from Feb 16

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Exams from Feb 16

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: As per the schedule, the UP Board Class 10 exam will be held from February 16 to March 3, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Expected Soon

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the UP Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2023. Once the UPMSP hall ticket 2023 is out, registered students will be able to collect it from their respective schools. However, the head of the schools can download the UP Board admit card by visiting the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. To access the hall ticket, the head of the school needs to enter their school login ID and password.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023

As per the schedule, the UP Board Class 10 exam will be held from February 16 to March 3, 2023, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The UP board examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to commence at 8:00 AM and will end at 11:15 AM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin at 2:00 PM and will conclude at 5:30 PM.

You may like to read

UPMSP Class 10 Exam Commences With Hindi and Primary Hindi Papers

The UP Class 10 board exam will commence with Hindi and Primary Hindi papers and will conclude with Social Science (Saamaajik Vigyaanan) papers. The Class 12 exam will begin with a Military Science paper in the morning, followed by Hindi and General Hindi in the evening.

Students must carry their UPMSP board admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre. They must thoroughly review all of the information printed on their admit card to ensure that it is correct. If there are any mistakes, they must notify the school authorities right away. Students will not be permitted to enter the exam hall unless they have a hall ticket.

How to Download UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023? Head of Schools can download the admit card for UPMSP 10th, and 12th board exams 2023 by following the steps given below. Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upmsp.edu.in

Now, look for the link provided for UP Board Class 10th, 12th admit card 2023.

In the next window, enter the user ID and password.

Submit details and the admit card for students will display on the screen.

Save and download the UP Board admit cards and take a printout of them for further use.

Students must have to score minimum 33 per cent marks in order to qualify the board exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.