UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may change its decision and cancel the UP board Class 12 exams 2021 in view of the breakthrough announcement by CBSE and CISCE. The lives of 26 lakh students hang on a wire as a decision regarding the UP Board Class 12 intermediate exams is expected shortly in a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speculations grew stronger after state deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that if the COVID-19 situation does not improve, the cabinet will take a call on the UP board exam. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Exams: MPBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government took a call to conduct the Class 12 board exams 2021 in the second week of July. The UP board has already cancelled the Class 10 Board Exams like CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Students Will be Assessed on Objective Criteria | Top Developments
UP Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates
India.com is closely following the news on UP board Class 12 exams. Here are the latest updates: Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Here’s How Political Leaders Reacted to This Big Development
- Students are advised to be patient, a decision on UP board exams will be taken soon after the meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
- After CBSE, students raise decibels on Twitter to cancel state board exams, including UP Board.
- “The COVID-19 situation in 66 districts of UP has reduced and corona curfew has been lifted. Only night curfew is in place. We hope the situation will further improve in days to come. But if the COVID-19 situation does not improve further, we will sit with chief minister and take a call on UP board exam which has been deferred till mid-July,” Sharma had said in a video message on Tuesday.
- Due to the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the High School and Intermediate Examination 2021 of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad could not be held. These exams are usually held in February and March. The examinations took place from 18 February in the last academic session 2019-20. But due to the elections this year, the schedule of examinations had to be declared twice and postponed.