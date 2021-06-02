UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) may change its decision and cancel the UP board Class 12 exams 2021 in view of the breakthrough announcement by CBSE and CISCE. The lives of 26 lakh students hang on a wire as a decision regarding the UP Board Class 12 intermediate exams is expected shortly in a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speculations grew stronger after state deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that if the COVID-19 situation does not improve, the cabinet will take a call on the UP board exam. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Exams: MPBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government took a call to conduct the Class 12 board exams 2021 in the second week of July. The UP board has already cancelled the Class 10 Board Exams like CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled, Students Will be Assessed on Objective Criteria | Top Developments

UP Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates

India.com is closely following the news on UP board Class 12 exams. Here are the latest updates: Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Here’s How Political Leaders Reacted to This Big Development

Students are advised to be patient, a decision on UP board exams will be taken soon after the meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After CBSE, students raise decibels on Twitter to cancel state board exams, including UP Board.

Up board walo ka kya ho gya Sir Up board wale kya student nhi h unke liye decision kyu nhi le rahe h sir — Akash chaudhary (@Akashch94564759) June 2, 2021

Please Up Borad Exams cancel kro

Up Cm Yogi ji Hmare Pm Modi ji and up Education Minister Dinesh sir please up board exams cancel kro #cancelup12thboardexams2021 @myogioffice @narendramodi @drdineshbjp — Devansh Raghav (@DevanshRaghav5) June 2, 2021