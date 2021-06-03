UP Board Class 12 Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the UP Class 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy CM Dinesh Sharma announced today. The decision to cancel UPMSP class 12 board exam was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of Secondary Education department, was also present. Also Read - After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI that “examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled.” Also Read - Rajasthan Board Exams 2021: RBSE Cancels Class 10, class 12 Exams | Details Here

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state. Also Read - Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Govt To Take Decision In A Day Or Two, Says Education Minister Gaikwad

The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government said the Class 12 board exams 2021 would be conducted in the second week of July. However, in view in view of CBSE, ICSE and several other state board exams being cancelled, the UP government changed its decision.

Several states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled their class 12th boards after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM Modi asserted that the decision to cancel the exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.