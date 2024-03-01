Home

UP Class 12th Board Exams 2024: UPMSP Intermediate Maths, Biology Question Paper Leaked on WhatsApp

Uttar Pradesh class 12 Board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group. Check details here.

Class 12 paper in UP Board exams leaked on WhatsApp

Uttar Pradesh Class 12th Board Exams Paper Leak: The question papers for Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board exams 2024, including subjects like Mathematics and Biology, were leaked on WhatsApp. The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12th board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on Thursday.

Sharing a post on X, UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the intermediate or Class 12th Biology and Mathematics paper was sent at 3:10 PM on a WhatsApp group. The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, has lodged a complaint with the police in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri.

UP Board Class 12th or Intermediate Biology, Maths paper leaked on WhatsApp? Read UPMSP secretary Dibyakant Shukla’s statement here

“Today, on February 29, 2024, during the second shift examination at 03:10 pm, it was informed by the state level supervisor of Agra district Mr. Mukesh Aggarwal, Joint Director of Education, Directorate of Education, Prayagraj that on the WhatsApp group named All Principles Agra, Intermediate Biology and Mathematics papers have been leaked. It is known that the second shift examination is conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm. The Intermediate Biology and Mathematics paper was sent at 03:10 pm on a WhatsApp group named All Principles Agra by a person named Vinay Choudhary,’ said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla in the press note. “By then the examination had been conducted in 01 hour and 10 minutes and all the candidates were giving the examination peacefully in their rooms at their respective examination centres, due to which the sanctity of the council examinations has not been affected at any level,” the press note further reads.

‘This act was done by Vinay Choudhary with the aim of impersonating a particular person. Taking cognizance of the case, the District School Inspector, Agra was directed to immediately register an FIR against Vinay Chaudhary and other persons and an FIR has been lodged by the District School Inspector, Agra, against Vinay Chaudhary and other persons,’ reads the press note.

As per the news agency IANS report, the principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others have been named in the complaint, the FIR said. It is alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group “All Principals Agra” by the principal’s son. “We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act,” Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Mukesh Agrawal was quoted as saying to news agency IANS.

The Class 12 UP board exams were conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024. The UP board exam 2024 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8:00 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The UP board Class 12th exam began with the Military Science, Hindi and General Hindi subject paper and will conclude with Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, and Agricultural Chemistry subject paper. The examination For more details, check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj.

