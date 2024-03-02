Home

UP Class 12th Board Paper Leak 2024: UPMSP Cancels Recognition of College Responsible For Maths, Biology Question Paper Leak

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: After the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th Mathematics and Biology board exam question paper went viral on WhatsApp, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to de-recog

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024: After the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th Mathematics and Biology board exam question paper went viral on WhatsApp, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to de-recognize Atar Singh Inter College, Rojhauli, Agra. The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12th board exam were allegedly shared by Atar Singh Inter College, Rojhauli, Agra on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, February 29. “The decision to de-recognise Shri Atar Singh Inter College Rojauli, Agra, from where the question papers were sent on WhatsApp group during the examination, has also been taken in the board meeting on March 01, 2024. It is also made clear that if in future any attempt is made by any school to breach the confidentiality of the question papers, the recognition of that school will also be immediately terminated,” UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla in an official notice said.

All district school inspectors have been directed that no mobile phone will be used at the examination center by anyone other than the Static Magistrate. ‘If a mobile phone or other communication device is used by any person at the examination center, then in such a situation it will be the responsibility of the Static Magistrate to ensure that an FIR is lodged against the concerned person, reads the statement.

UP Intermediate Biology, Maths paper leaked on WhatsApp? Read Statement

Earlier on Thursday, UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla released an important notice stating that if a paper is floated on WhatsApp after an hour of the commencement of the exam, how can this be termed as ‘leak’, but still, we are probing the case. “Today, on February 29, 2024, during the second shift examination at 03:10 pm, it was informed by the state level supervisor of Agra district Mr. Mukesh Aggarwal, Joint Director of Education, Directorate of Education, Prayagraj that on the WhatsApp group named All Principles Agra, Intermediate Biology and Mathematics papers have been leaked. It is known that the second shift examination is conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm. The Intermediate Biology and Mathematics paper was sent at 03:10 pm on a WhatsApp group named All Principles Agra by a person named Vinay Choudhary,’ said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla in the press note. “By then the examination had been conducted in 01 hour and 10 minutes and all the candidates were giving the examination peacefully in their rooms at their respective examination centres, due to which the sanctity of the council examinations has not been affected at any level,” the press note further reads.

