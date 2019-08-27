UP D.El.ED Result 2019: The Exam Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce the result of third-semester UP Diploma in Elementary Education Exam on Tuesday. Once declared, candidates can check their results at the official website, i.e., updeled.gov.in.

Here’s How to Check UP D.El.Ed Third Semester Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including the year and course.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future use.

This year, over two lakh candidates have appeared for the exam and all those who have qualified the UP DElEd can apply for CTET December 2019 Examination.

Earlier reports suggested that the UP D.El.Ed third semester results were to be declared on Monday, i.e., August 26, 2019.