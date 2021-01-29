New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has declared the first, second, fourth semester results of the Uttar Pradesh D.EL.ED (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2018 on Friday. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result for the semester examinations and can download their marksheet through its official website – btcexam.in. Candidates willing to download their marksheets can do so by using their roll numbers and date of birth. Also Read - Super Kanjoos? Millionaire Woman With Net Worth Of $5.3 Million Eats Cat Food, Never Buys Anything New to Save Money!

Here's a step by step by guide for candidates to check their UP D.EL.ED semester results 2018:

*Visit the official website- btcexam.in

*Click on the UP D.El.Ed 2018 Semester Results link available on the homepage

*Click on the semester wise result link available on the home page

*In the new window, one can see options to enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha value

*Once you enter your details, result will appear on the screen

*Download, take a print out of the marksheet for future reference

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), formerly known as UP BTC, is a two-year diploma programme for the candidates who want to pursue, to be a teacher at primary and elementary schools. The examination and evaluation of the candidates is done in four semesters. The main objective behind this exam is to prepare a candidate to become a teacher for Class I to VIII.

The UP D.El.Ed Counselling is organized by the Uttar Pradesh education board. The Merit List for the Counselling is prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate in 10th, 12th and Graduation. Candidates get admission into their respective colleges once their name is appeared in the merit list. The selected candidates can become teachers, assistant teachers, student counsellors and tutors.